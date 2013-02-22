Mark Zuckerberg Tries On Google Glasses, Asks, How Do You Avoid Looking Awkward With These Things?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Breakthrough Prize launch

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be genuinely delighted and intrigued by Google’s computerized glasses when he tried them on for the first time yesterday.Zuckerberg tried them on at the announcement of the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, an award for scientists working on life-changing work. He, along with Sergey Brin, Yuri Milner, and Arthur Levinson are giving $33 million to 11 scientists who have done breakthrough work.



At the event, Brin was wearing Google Glass, as he always does nowadays. Google Glass is Google’s wearable computing device. It’s a little monitor sitting just above the user’s eye feeding discreet bits of information like directions, weather, or email. It can also take photos. Google Glass has the tech world in a bit of a frenzy after Google released a teaser video for how it could work (if all went perfectly).

Forbes reporter Ryan Mac listened in on Zuckerberg’s conversation with Brin about Google Glass. According to his account, Zuckerberg said that Facebook has a team of three engineers waiting to get their hands on Google Glass. They’re going to develop an application if possible.

This would be an interesting development since Google and Facebook have a frosty relationship. Zuckerberg told analysts on the company’s more recent earnings call, “Our relationship isn’t one where the companies really talk.”

Google portrays itself as an open company, so we’re sure Facebook could try to build something for Glass. But, Google has its own social network, Google+, which we’re certain would get top billing.

Zuckerberg had bigger questions than application development about Glass. The kind of question lots of us have about Google’s goggles. He asked Brin, “How do you look out from this without looking awkward? You know, how are you supposed to use these this without breaking eye contact?”

Brin didn’t answer that question, at least not according to Mac’s report.

Now Watch: Apple’s Answer To The Google Glasses Is Past The Experimental Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.