Mark Zuckerberg Tried To Stop The Movie 'The Social Network' From Being Made

Alex Wong/ Getty Staff WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 21: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) arrives at the White House for an Oval Office meeting with President Barack Obama March 21, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not want to have his college years relived on the big screen in “The Social Network,” a leaked Sony email confirms.

The leaked email is one of about 32,000 internal Sony messages which were unearthed by hackers in recent weeks.

The Oscar-winning movie, written and produced by Aaron Sorkin, told the story of Facebook’s founding years. Zuckerberg feels the movie got a lot wrong — although it managed to nail his wardrobe.

“The whole framing of the movie is I’m with this girl (who doesn’t exist in real life) … who dumps me … which has happened in real life, a lot,” Zuckerberg said following the film’s release. “And basically the framing is that the whole reason for making Facebook is because I wanted to get girls, or wanted to get into clubs. They [the film’s creators] just can’t wrap their head around the idea that someone might build something because they like building things… It’s interesting the stuff that they focused on getting right — like every single shirt and fleece they had in that movie is actually a shirt or fleece that I own.”

Zuckerberg recently stated that he found the movie “hurtful.” Sorkin felt badly.

“I know that I wouldn’t want a movie made about the things I did when I was 19 years old,” he said on Today in November. “I didn’t set out to hurt his feelings,”

An email sent by Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton on May 30, 2014, says Zuckerberg actually tried to stop the movie from getting made altogether. Lynton pushed back.

“I said to Zuckerberg when he tried to stop The Social Network, ‘No one wants their sophomore year in college examined or portrayed,'” Lynton wrote to a Warner Bros. executive.

Facebook has not returned a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.