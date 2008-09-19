Mark Zuckerberg To Facebook Redesign Complainers: Get Over It

We’re happy to give Mark Zuckerberg grief when he deserves it, but let’s take a second to acknowledge one of his more impressive feats. Faced with a loud, immature and increasingly disruptive group of users who are carping because he’s changed the way the site looks, Zuck has not done what we would have done: Written a hasty and intemperate note telling them to STFU.



Instead, Mark (or his handlers), have written an earnest if overlong letter to his flock, counseling patience, and pleading for understanding but reminding them that Facebook is in fact a business and not their personal sandbox. The money grafs:

We realise that change can be difficult though. Many people disliked News Feed at first because it changed their home page and how they shared information. Now it’s one of the most important parts of Facebook. We think the new design can have the same effect.

…It’s tempting to say that we should just support both designs, but this isn’t as simple as it sounds. Supporting two versions is a huge amount of work for our small team, and it would mean that going forward we would have to build everything twice. If we did that then neither version would get our full attention.

Really, remarkable restraint. We’re impressed. Of course, we do have one complaint: Terrible title. Steve Jobs can get away with posts titled “Thoughts On Music”. But you, Mark? “Thoughts On The Evolution Of Facebook” is a stretch. Our suggestion: “Dear Facebookers: Please Find Something Else To Complain About”.

