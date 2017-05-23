Mark Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook more like the Peace Corps and Alcoholics Anonymous

Facebook Zuckerberg recently met with a group of Muslim students at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Mark Zuckerberg’s whirlwind tour of the US has the Facebook CEO thinking about the future of his nearly 2-billion-user social network.

And that future looks like a mix of The Peace Corps and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Zuckerberg touched on how he wants Facebook’s role in society to evolve in a lengthy post on Sunday summarizing some of his learnings from touring the US.

He noted that while Facebook’s “People You May Know” feature already suggests friends for people to add, “it might be just as important to also connect you with people you should know — mentors and people outside your circle who care about you and can provide a new source of support and inspiration.”

Facebook has been sharply criticised in recent months for spreading misinformation and not doing enough to keep graphic content like suicides from being streamed on its platform. Now Zuckerberg has grand ambitions for Facebook to become a mission-based, mass-scale network of support groups.

“There are a number of models for how this might work,” he elaborated. “The Peace Corps creates service opportunities where people exchange culture and build new relationships. Perhaps we could build a new digital peace corps.”

“Another model is Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, where people who have struggled with these challenges and overcome them go on to become mentors for others, with the hope of training them to one day become mentors themselves.”

Zuckerberg noted that “this is something I’ve only recently started studying and working with our teams at Facebook to build,” and a Facebook spokesperson didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for further comment. You can read Zuckerberg’s full post on his Facebook page.

