Here's A Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg Texting While Driving That Was Taken Using A Twitter Co-Founder's Buzzy New App

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone just launched a new app today. It’s called Jelly and it exists to help you use your friends as a search engine.

You can snap a photo and ask your network “what is this?” or inquire about anything under the sun — like where the best cup of coffee in a specific neighbourhood is. Think Twitter, Yelp, Facebook, and Yahoo Answers, and Quora coming together as one.

People are still trying to figure it out, but according to Valleywag, “Jelly” user @Bensign already snapped quite a photo today: Mark Zuckerberg texting and driving.

The photo is below, and here’s a simple how-to for “Jelly >>

