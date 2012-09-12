Mark Zuckerberg Speaks For The First Time Since Facebook's IPO

Photo: TechCrunchTV / Ustream

At his irst public appearance since his company’s tumultuous IPO, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged his company’s biggest mistake.It wasn’t the handling of its share sale. It was the company’s mobile strategy, which wasn’t focused on writing native apps.



He acknowledged that the stock’s performance had an impact on employee morale. But he said that he was focused on the long term and the product: “I just want to build great stuff.”

Here’s a running, lightly edited transcript of the highlights.

