Mark Zuckerberg Taught Himself Mandarin While Running Facebook -- He Got So Good, He Just Did A 30-Minute Q&A In It

Alyson Shontell

Mark Zuckerberg taught himself Mandarin, inspired by his wife Priscilla Chan, while running Facebook. He’s good enough that he was able to give a 30-minute Q&A today entirely in Mandarin at Tsinghua University in China.

For a newby, he’s really good. He’s even made some jokes.

Zuckerberg spoke about Internet.org, innovation, and founding Facebook.

Here’s the video, below:

Post by Mark Zuckerberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.