Mark Zuckerberg will take a 2 month paternity leave after his daughter is born

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take a two month paternity leave once his wife, Priscilla Chan, has their baby girl in the coming months

“Studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, outcomes are better for the children and families,” he writes on his Facebook page. “At Facebook we offer our US employees up to 4 months of paid maternity or paternity leave which they can take throughout the year.”

The couple first announced Chan’s pregnancy in July, when Zuckerberg revealed that they had been trying to have a baby over several years and three miscarriages.

Although Zuckerberg says he’ll be taking two months when his daughter arrives, it’s unclear whether he’ll be taking any more time throughout the year.

Fortunately for Zuck, he’s got a deep bench at Facebook.

Here’s Zuck’s full post:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

