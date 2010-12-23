Mark Zuckerberg Is Sucking Up To Leaders In China

Mark Zuckerberg is on vacation in China, but he’s squeezing in plenty of business.



The Wall Street Journal reports Zuckerberg has met with executives of the country’s biggest web companies.:

Charles Chao, CEO of Sina, a big web portal.

Wang Jianzhou, chairman of China mobile.

Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, the big search company.

What is Zuckerberg talking about with these guys?

Facebook is banned in China, so presumably he’s trying to figure out how to get the government to loosen its restrictions. He’s also probably doing some general research on the Chinese web market.

Of course, we wonder if these guys would even want to help Zuckerberg. If you’re in charge of Baidu, or Sina, why open the door for a future rival?

