Mark Zuckerberg Really Did Stand Fully Dressed In A Pool For Facebook's New Ad

Mark Zuckerberg. Fully clothed. Underwater.

Last week, Facebook started unrolling a series of television ads for its new invention: Facebook Home.



The campaign revolves around escaping from boring situations, be it sitting by your aunt at a family meal — “30% of people check their phones at the dinner, but only when appropriate of course,” Facebook marketing chief Rebecca Van Dyck said at Ad Age’s Digital Conference — or a day at the office.

But Facebook went all out, Dyck said, when it came to shooting a commercial at its own headquarters.

The ad stars the team that actually built Facebook Home. Zuckerberg’s congratulation speech is continuously interrupted by fun things a bored staffer sees on his new Facebook phone. That includes dirt bikes, a pool party, and a screaming goat.

But according to Van Dyck, those were all real. Not only did a screaming goat actually visit the office to interrupt Zuckerberg (“that goat was especially talented,” she said), but “on the second day, yes, we did go to a swimming pool. Yes people did have to work at their desks in a swimming pool.”

Including Zuckerberg.

“It gives a little look at how we respect our leaders,” Van Dyck said.

Although she later admitted, “It’s quite possible that this is funnier for Facebook than it was for you.”

Here’s the whole commercial:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.