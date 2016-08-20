Mark Zuckerberg just unloaded $95 million worth of stock for his charity foundation

Mark Zuckerberg just unloaded ~$95 million worth of stock, according to a new SEC filing.

The Facebook CEO isn’t prepping for a lavish vacation. All the proceeds from his sale and gift will go to the philanthropic foundation that he announced last December.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan created the initiative as a vessel to give away all their wealth to causes related to personalised learning, curing diseases, and connecting people.

This is the first time he’s cashed out since the initial unveiling of the plan. He has said that he will sell or gift no more than $1 billion of Facebook stock each year.

So far, the only thing we know that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has done was lead a $24 million round of funding in a startup that pays young people in Af rice to learn code.

Here’s the breakdown of Zuckerberg’s filing, via Sqoop:

