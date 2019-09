How did you spend Christmas?



Hitwise says it knows: The Internet traffic tracker says you spent at least part of the holiday visiting Facebook, making the social network the most popular U.S. site on the Web. That’s the first time that Mark Zuckerberg and company have ever earned that designation.

