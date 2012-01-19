SOPA Is So Serious That Mark Zuckerberg Just Tweeted For The First Time In Three Years

Ellis Hamburger

SOPA, the Stop Online Piracy Act that everyone’s been freaking out about, is such a big deal that Facebook CEO/Founder Mark Zuckerberg just tweeted about it.

Zuckerberg hasn’t tweeted since March of 2009, almost three years ago! He joins Rupert Murdoch and many others to speak out about SOPA, which threatens our ability to post and share content on the internet.

The tweet links to a Facebook page about SOPA, of course, and is a testament to the true gravity of the situation facing American freedoms online.

Here’s the tweet:

