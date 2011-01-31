WATCH: The Real Mark Zuckerberg Confronts Jesse Eisenberg On SNL

In the middle of his opening monologue last night, Jessie Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, was joined on stage by “Mark Zuckerberg” aka Andy Samberg.



They compared their techniques for playing the character. Eisenberg: “I speak in short, clipped sentences and I keep my head very still.” Sandberg: “I wear this sweatshirt and then I say, “I’m Mark Zuckerberg!”

Meanwhile, the real Mark Zuckerberg waiting backstage with Lorne Michaels, complaining about not being allowed on and calling Eisenberg his “evil twin.”

“Those guys are such nerds. Come on, I invented poking!”

The real Zuckerberg did eventually find his way on stage and admitted that this was the first time he and Eisenberg had ever met. Samberg declared the situation to be “AWKBERG” and promptly bolted from the stage.

So what did the real Zuckerberg think of the movie of his life? He just smiled and said it was “interesting.”

In the end, Zuckerberg and Eisenberg announced the musical guest together and seemed to be on friendly terms, so at least there are no hard feelings.

