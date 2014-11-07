How Mark Zuckerberg Shut Down A Troll Who Called Facebook's 'Donate' Button For Ebola A Marketing Stunt

Earlier today, Facebook announced the launch of a “Donate Now” button on people’s News Feed to let them give money to one of three charities: International Medical Corps, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or Save the Children.

Facebook will also be providing internet and voice-calling access to aid workers in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. In the comments section of Mark Zuckerberg’s post about the initiative, though, a Facebook user accused the company of simply launching the button as a marketing stunt:

Zuckerberg had a great response:

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, committed $US25 million to fight Ebola on Oct. 14.

