Mark Zuckerberg Shows Up At The White House

A week after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called President Obama to express “frustration over the damage the government is creating for all of our future,” Zuckerberg, along with top executives from other tech giants, are meeting at the White House to discuss “issues of privacy, technology, and intelligence.”

The full list of attendees was undisclosed, but sources told Politico that both Zuckerberg and Google chairman Eric Schmidt were slated to attend. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was also invited to attend, but she wasn’t able to make the trip on such short notice, according to another source.

According to the following tweet, Zuckerberg was cutting it close, arriving just 6 minutes before the meeting was scheduled:

