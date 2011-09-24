Mark Zuckerberg Seems To Have Killed A Bison

It seems that Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg slayed a bison.



In May, Zuckerberg told Fortune reporter Patricia Sellers that in 2011, he is not eating any meat that he does not kill himself.

He said:

“This year, my personal challenge is around being thankful for the food I have to eat. I think many people forget that a living being has to die for you to eat meat, so my goal revolves around not letting myself forget that and being thankful for what I have. This year I’ve basically become a vegetarian since the only meat I’m eating is from animals I’ve killed myself. So far, this has been a good experience. I’m eating a lot healthier foods and I’ve learned a lot about sustainable farming and raising of animals.”

During his keynote at a developers’ conference yesterday, Zuckerberg showed the audience his Facebook profile.

One of the boxes: a notification from a “social cooking app” that showed Zuckerberg “was cooking delicious bison burgers.”

You do the maths, we’ll do an artist’s rendering:

Photo: Dylan Love

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.