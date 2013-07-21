Amateur Filmmaker 'Google Glassed' Mark Zuckerberg By Secretly Recording A Conversation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for the start of a town hall meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at Facebook Headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 20, 2011.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is all about giving up a little bit of your privacy in exchange for more information and a better way to connect with friends.



But recently, a filmmaker wanted to find out how Zuckerberg really felt about privacy.

The Daily Telegraph reports that, “filmmaker Cullen Hoback approached [Mark Zuckerberg] outside of his home for a documentary, called Terms and Conditions May Apply.” Hoback questioned the CEO asking him, ‘Do you still think privacy is dead?’ ‘What are your real thoughts on privacy?’ Zuckerberg asked Hoback to stop filming, and he promptly switched off his video camera, causing Zuckerberg to relax … “

Hoback may have switched off his camera but he had another camera disguised in his glasses, which kept recording Zuckerberg.

The scene will be included in Hoback’s film, Terms and Conditions May Apply. The filmmaker says his main motivation for filming Zuckerberg was to have him say, “Look, I don’t want you to record me.”

Hoback’s film is shedding light on a serious issue that affects every Internet user, privacy. The more open and free the Internet becomes, the less privacy users will have.

Hoback didn’t say exactly what Zuckerberg said to him, but did say that from the statistics and information he has learned from making this film has turned it into a “horror film.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.