The 16 biggest scandals Mark Zuckerberg faced over the last decade as he became one of the world’s most powerful people

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April 2019. Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg saw Facebook through a financially successful decade.

But despite that success, the decade was increasingly marked by scandals and congressional hearings.

Zuckerberg and his company, now renamed Meta, face major scrutiny from the public and lawmakers.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg spent the decade overseeing Facebook’s rise in prominence in daily life. From the company’s 2012 IPO to buying Instagram and WhatsApp, it has continued to be successful and has made Zuckerberg one of the richest people in the world.

But the last decade has also been full of scandals and accusations, including a psychological experiment conducted on 70,000 unconsenting Facebook users which examined how changes in the News Feed could impact their mental health.

The company increasingly dealt with what has become its Achilles heels: disinformation, privacy, content moderation woes, accusations of anticompetitive behavior, and its effects on foreign countries.

Here are some of the most standout scandals involving Facebook, now known as Meta, in the last decade.