The 16 biggest scandals Mark Zuckerberg faced over the last decade as he became one of the world’s most powerful people

Mark Zuckerberg saw Facebook through a financially successful decade.
But despite that success, the decade was increasingly marked by scandals and congressional hearings.
Zuckerberg and his company, now renamed Meta, face major scrutiny from the public and lawmakers.
Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg spent the decade overseeing Facebook’s rise in prominence in daily life. From the company’s 2012 IPO to buying Instagram and WhatsApp, it has continued to be successful and has made Zuckerberg one of the richest people in the world.
But the last decade has also been full of scandals and accusations, including a psychological experiment conducted on 70,000 unconsenting Facebook users which examined how changes in the News Feed could impact their mental health.
The company increasingly dealt with what has become its Achilles heels: disinformation, privacy, content moderation woes, accusations of anticompetitive behavior, and its effects on foreign countries.
Here are some of the most standout scandals involving Facebook, now known as Meta, in the last decade.
1. In 2013, a whitehat hacker tried to report a security bug to Facebook. When no one responded, he hacked Mark Zuckerberg’s account and posted the bug on his wall.
2. In 2014, Facebook faced criticism for conducting psychological tests on 70,000 unconsenting participants in 2012, removing certain words from users’ newsfeeds to test how that affected their reactions to posts.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said “This was part of ongoing research companies do to test different products, and that was what it was; it was poorly communicated. And for that communication, we apologize. We never meant to upset you.”
3. The company faced heavy criticisms for misinformation surrounding the 2016 US Presidential election, especially after a Buzzfeed report showed that false news stories outperformed real news. Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook an apology and said the company plans to improve.
4. Then came 2018, when news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke and revealed that the data-analytics firm improperly harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users for ad targeting during the 2016 election.
5. 2018 also marked one of the darkest moments in Facebook’s history, as reports revealed that the social network was used to incite genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar by the country’s military officials.
Facebook head of cybersecurity told The New York Times that it found “clear and deliberate attempts to covertly spread propaganda that were directly linked to the Myanmar military.” The United Nations called the situation “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”
Facebook has since said it should have done more to stop it.
7. Facebook also announced its plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, and in October of that year, Zuckerberg once again testified before a committee of the House of Representatives on financial impacts and regulations about the cryptocurrency.
8. In November 2019, over 4,000 pages of internal Facebook documents were released from a lawsuit by an app developer. The documents revealed how the company cut off developer access to data, planned to track locations of Android users, and considered charging developers for access to user data, among other things.
9. That same month, BuzzFeed and Bloomberg reported that Facebook spent the second half of 2016 trying to buy TikTok’s predecessor, Musical.ly. The company’s interest in the China-based app drew scrutiny in light of Mark Zuckerberg’s recent criticisms of the Chinese app.
10. Facebook announces in January 2020 that it wouldn’t fact-check politicians’ ads on its platforms, allowing them to publish posts that could contain misinformation. It didn’t bode well as the election loomed.
11. Zuckerberg says he won’t remove then-President Trump’s post reading “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” as the company embraces its policy of exempting noteworthy figures from content rules. The move prompts Facebook advertisers to boycott.
Scrutiny mounts over how Facebook handles content in regards to the increasingly politicized COVID-19 pandemic, the police killing of George Floyd, and the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
12. Zuckerberg appears in a blockbuster congressional antitrust hearing in July 2020 alongside the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet’s Google. Lawmakers later conclude that all four companies are monopolies and should be regulated.
14. Rioters part of the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, are found to have organized on Facebook ahead of the event, as well as on other platforms. Zuckerberg and Google and Twitter’s CEOs would later testify in front of Congress about misinformation in March.
Facebook banned Trump shortly after Jan. 6 over his perceived role in inciting violence in connection with the insurrection.
16. In what may be its worst PR nightmare since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a former Facebook employee-turned whistleblower shares internal documents with The Wall Street Journal in September 2021.