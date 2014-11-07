ZUCK: 'The Social Network' Movie Was Hurtful When It Said I Created Facebook 'To Attract Girls'

In his first public Q&A last night, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg responded to questions on everything from the colour of his shirt to the Facebook Messenger app.

Sky News reports that one question asked about Zuckerberg’s feelings on The Social Network, the 2010 movie which chronicled the early days of Facebook during Zuckerberg’s time at Harvard university.

Zuckerberg has previously called the movie inaccurate, but this time he hinted at his reaction to watching the movie:

“They just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found really hurtful.” Zuckerberg said. “They made up this whole plot line about how I somehow decided to create Facebook to attract girls.”

The Social Network movie depicts a series of events in which Zuckerberg creates Facebook after his college girlfriend breaks up with him. However, at the time of the events in the movie, Zuckerberg was in a relationship with his girlfriend Priscilla Chan, whom he married in 2012.

“The real story is a lot of hard work.” Zuckerberg went on to say. “If they were really making a movie (about the origins of Facebook) it would be of me sitting there coding for two hours straight.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.