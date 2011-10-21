Mark Zuckerberg Saved Sister Randi From A 'Dead-End Job' And Now She Has Her Own Plans For World Domination

Randi Zuckerberg has a very famous little brother.



She would like to be as famous herself.

A New York Times profile of the Facebook founder’s sister discusses how Randi plans to do so.

The story starts in a Midtown karaoke club — with her saying “This is the launch party of Randi Zuckerberg” — travels through her time at Facebook where she eventually rose to director of marketing and ends with her striking out on her own to become a television star and more than just “Mark’s sister.”

The Harvard grad has the contacts, the chops, and the smarts to do so. As the Times profile shows, however, she has been very influenced by her younger brother.

After college, Randi moved to New York and took a job making $32,000 per year. Mark changed that:

“He actually called up my mum and said, ‘I’m concerned Randi is in a dead-end career,’ ” Ms. Zuckerberg said.

Mark also took control of her contract negotiations:

On her last night there she joined her brother in his office to negotiate her signing package. Mr. Zuckerberg, then 21, sat behind a desk and slipped her a piece of paper with two lines: one with her salary; another with the number of stock options she would receive. She crossed out the stock options, doubled the salary and slid it back. “He took the pen back from me and rewrote the original offer he proposed,” she said. “And, he’s like: ‘Trust me. You don’t want what you think you want.'”

Randi was smart to listen to her brother. Now, she’s ready to see how she can do without him. (We’re guessing just fine.)

