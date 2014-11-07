Here's The Real Reason Mark Zuckerberg Wears The Same T-Shirt Every Day

YouTube Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had his first-ever public Q&A on Thursday.

He answered a lot of different questions, but the one that got a lot of interest was, “Why do you wear the same T-shirt every day?”

For those who haven’t noticed yet, Zuckerberg wears the same grey T-shirt at most public events. While many expected a playful response, Zuckerberg gave a pretty serious answer for his penchant to wear the same grey shirt.

“I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community,” Zuckerberg said, after clarifying that he has “multiple same shirts.”

He said even small decisions like choosing what to wear or what to eat for breakfast could be tiring and energy consuming, and he doesn’t want to waste any time on that.

“I’m in this really lucky position, where I get to wake up every day and help serve more than a billion people. And I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life,” he said.

Zuckerberg pointed out that a number of other influential people, like Apple founder Steve Jobs or President Barack Obama, have the same theory with regards to choosing their outfits. Jobs, in fact, told Walter Isaacson in his biography that he even wanted to have all Apple employees wear the same vest.

