Forget Diamonds, Mark Zuckerberg Married His Long-Time Girlfriend With A Ruby Ring

This is not an image of the actual ring

Photo: Jay Tamboli via Flickr

Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg shocked everyone, including the wedding guests, when he and his long-time girlfriend Priscilla Chan wed yesterday.No one even knew the couple was engaged; less than 100 guests attended the event but thought they were being gathered to celebrate Chan’s recent med school graduation.



The billionaire gave his bride a “very simple ruby” he designed, the AP reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.