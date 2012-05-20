Forget Diamonds, Mark Zuckerberg Married His Long-Time Girlfriend With A Ruby Ring

Photo: Jay Tamboli via Flickr
Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg shocked everyone, including the wedding guests, when he and his long-time girlfriend Priscilla Chan wed yesterday.No one even knew the couple was engaged; less than 100 guests attended the event but thought they were being gathered to celebrate Chan’s recent med school graduation.
The billionaire gave his bride a “very simple ruby” he designed, the AP reports.
