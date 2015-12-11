Mark Zuckerberg is already reading his baby books about quantum physics

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan had their daughter Max less than a month ago, but they’re already starting her education.

The Facebook CEO just posted a picture on the social network alongside his monthly book recommendation showing he and Chan reading out loud to their young daughter.

He starts by joking that the next title in his Year of Books list is “Quantum Physics for Babies.” He’s actually recommending “World Order” by Henry Kissinger.

But baby books might actually make the list next year.

We’re guessing Zuckerberg is poking a little bit of fun at himself and overzealous parenting in general — but there’s growing evidence that reading to infants helps their vocabulary and reading skills later on, even if they don’t understand a single thing you’re saying at the time. Plus, it’s a bonding experience.

“I am loving reading to Max,” he writes. “Next year looks like it’s going to be A Year of Children’s Books!”

Here’s the full post:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

And here’s the best comment on the post so far:

Have a baby in your life who really should be stepping up his or her science knowledge? The book runs through the basics of what energy is and how atoms never stand still. Author Chris Ferrie, who has a series of other books including “Optical Physics for Babies” and “Newtonian Physics for Babies,” calls it a “colorfully simple introduction” and You can buy it here.

If Max ends up excelling in the maths and sciences, it would align with Zuckerberg’s own childhood: Mark created a messaging program called “Zucknet” using Atari BASIC at age 12 and also regularly coded computer games for his friends.

