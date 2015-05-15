Happy birthday, Mark Zuckerberg! 13 quotes that show how he built the social network that took over the world

Happy 31 birthday, Mark Zuckerberg!

Regardless of what you think of Facebook, it’s one of the most popular social networking sites in the world.

And regardless of what you think of Zuckerberg, he’s the one who built the company into the behemoth that it is today.

These quotes exemplify how Facebook became so massive and why Zuck was the guy to make it happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.