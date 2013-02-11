THUS SPOKE ZUCKERBERG: 15 Quotes That Define The CEO's Life

Photo: techcrunch
Unlike any other CEO in history, Mark Zuckerberg has truly grown up before our eyes.From a bratty kid running Facebook out of a Harvard dorm, to a guy getting flop sweats on stage in a tough interview, to a much more polished and confident man leading his company to a $104 billion IPO, we’ve watched him every step of the way.
Considering his company’s mission to make everything more social and open, it’s fitting that his triumphs and errors have been a matter of public record.
In this slideshow, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most important quotes from Zuckerberg as he’s led Facebook from dorm room project to a company so integral to life on the web that one glitch on Facebook causes every major website to go down.
This was the title of Zuckerberg's blog post in reaction to people freaking out over the News Feed. It was something he would have to say in one form or another through the years as people tried to get comfortable with what Facebook was doing.
When Mark Zuckerberg was just starting Facebook, he foolishly bragged about all the personal information he was collecting over IMs. Years later those IMs came to light and made him look untrustworthy. Despite the fact that Facebook has 1 billion users now, Zuckerberg and his company are still seen as untrustworthy in part because of these early quotes.
This is Zuckerberg addressing Beacon, an ad network that published what you were doing outside of Facebook on your News Feed. Ironically, Facebook is pretty much doing this now with its ad network.
In 2010, Zuckerberg laid out his grand vision for how Facebook would change a lot of industries:
'Anything that involves content or specific expertise in an area -- games, music, movies, TV, news, anything in media, anything e-commerce, any of this stuff.
Over the next five years, those verticals are going to be completely re-thought. There are going to be some really good businesses built.
Our view is that we should play a role in helping to re-form and re-think all those industries, and we'll get value proportional to what we put in. In gaming, we get some percentage of the value of those companies through ads and credits. But that's all because we're helping them.
If we're helpful to other industries in building out what would be a good solution then there will be some way we get value from that. '
This is from his All Things D interview, and it's a good explanation of the 'social graph,' which is one of the defining Facebook concepts.
This quote comes from Facebook's IPO. It is the single best distillation of Zuckerberg's attitude towards the business of Facebook. He wants Facebook to exist as a fantastic product for users. From there, he'll figure out how it can make money.
This is a flippant quote from Zuckerberg in 2010, but it's somewhat important to the big-picture of Facebook. One area where Facebook is playing catch-up is mobile. Zuckerberg was a big BlackBerry user. It's possible that Zuckerberg underestimated how important the iPhone and native apps would be for mobile because he didn't use the iPhone all that much initially.
Facebook making its own phone is one of those rumours that just won't die. He takes it on during an earnings call.
This quote comes from Zuckerberg speaking to people at startup school Y Combinator. Part of his message here is that you shouldn't blindly commit to doing something. He built Facebook for fun and it became a business. If he had locked himself into building a business, then Facebook might not have developed in the way that it did and become as big as it is today. So his message here is to remain flexible in your approach and don't get locked in to one thing over another.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.