THUS SPOKE ZUCKERBERG: 15 Quotes That Define The CEO's Life

Photo: techcrunch

Unlike any other CEO in history, Mark Zuckerberg has truly grown up before our eyes.From a bratty kid running Facebook out of a Harvard dorm, to a guy getting flop sweats on stage in a tough interview, to a much more polished and confident man leading his company to a $104 billion IPO, we’ve watched him every step of the way.



Considering his company’s mission to make everything more social and open, it’s fitting that his triumphs and errors have been a matter of public record.

In this slideshow, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most important quotes from Zuckerberg as he’s led Facebook from dorm room project to a company so integral to life on the web that one glitch on Facebook causes every major website to go down.

