Mark Zuckerberg's Wedding Photographer Is The Same Guy Who Did That Crazy Six-Year Time-Lapse Video

We just took another look at that great photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his new bride, Priscilla Chan. And we checked out the photo credit: Noah Kalina.Noah Kalina: Where have we heard that name before?



Oh right—Kalina is the guy who took a photo of himself every day for six years and posted an amazing time-lapse video of the results to YouTube.

Kalina’s also a serious photographer who’s done work for Wired and General Electric.

New York, which also noticed Kalina’s wedding-photographer gig, reported that Kalina’s viral video launched his artistic and professional career.

By hiring Kalina, though, Zuckerberg and Chan reminded everyone that they are children of the Internet themselves.

On Twitter, Kalina nonchalantly mentioned he’d taken the photo, and promised to “tell you about it later.” We’re all ears!

Here’s Kalina’s famous video, “Everyday.”

