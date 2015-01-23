Someone Painted A Portrait Of Mark Zuckerberg With Their Own Feces

The Hole The gallery describes the work as ‘created from the compromising bio-matter of the artist.’

New York graffiti artist KATSU has debuted a new portrait of Mark Zuckerberg painted with his own faecal matter.

The work is part of his new show, called “Remember the Future,” at The Hole gallery in New York. The theme of the show is life and technology.

The Zuckerberg portrait is displayed among paintings made by drones and “Android Selfies” (images of robots taking photos at tourist sites).

This is not the first time KATSU has used art to skewer the Facebook founder. In 2013 he plastered New York City streets with images of Zuckerberg depicted with a black eye.

“With the Internet being literally woven into the human experience, I cannot stand by and not voice my discontent with those who plan on owning our lives,” he told Gizmodo. “I’m upset and confused. I want the ability for people to permanently remove their information from Facebook. … I want Facebook to adequately explain to all users the extent to which their data will be farmed out and shared. … Mark is Mark. He’s this mutation, this gross aspiration everyone idolizes. His face has reach. He deserves to be ridiculed.”

The artist is also well known for his spray-painted skulls and art created with a fire extinguisher.

