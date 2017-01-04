Mark Zuckerberg's personal goal for 2017 is to meet people in every US state

Mark Zuckerberg is known for making bold resolutions every single year.

In previous years, Facebook’s founder and CEO has committed to only eating meat he killed personally, learning to speak Mandarin, and more recently building an artificially intelligent assistant for his home.

For 2017, Zuckerberg has a new personal goal: to meet people in every state in the U.S.

“My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I’ve spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.”

Zuckerberg said he plans to take road trips with his wife Priscilla Chan and make “stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country.”

“After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,” he said.

Zuckerberg grew up in Dobbs Ferry, New York, studied at Harvard, and moved to San Francisco to start Facebook, where he lives now with his wife Priscilla and daughter Max.

NOW WATCH: A Facebook bug was telling people they died



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.