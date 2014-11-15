Mark Zuckerberg Pays Tribute To His Wife On Facebook

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his own platform late Thursday night to give thanks to his wife Priscilla.

Check it out:

Zuckerberg is promoting Facebook’s new “thanks” videos, which you can make for a friend. It’s similar to Facebook’s “look back” videos promoted last year, which show off “your most celebrated moments over the years.

Zuckerberg met Priscilla Chan in 2003 during his sophomore year at Harvard, at a party put on by his fraternity. Chan, the child of a Chinese-Vietnamese refugee, was born in Braintree, Mass. She moved in with Zuckerberg in 2010, and the couple married on May 19, 2012, in Zuckerberg’s backyard.

