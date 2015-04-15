Mark Zuckerberg only works 50-60 hours a week

How many hours would you expect Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to work in a week? Eighty? A hundred? Infinity? Infinity hours?

Well, apparently Zuckerberg “only” works between 50 and 60 hours a week, according to a Q&A he did on Facebook today — but that depends on how you qualify “work.”

Facebook is, like, his whole life, man. I know the feeling.



Those 60 hypothetical hours of office time are more than the average day job, which, of course, clocks in around 35-40 hours a week.

But it’s about the same as a lot of people working menial (or multiple) jobs like driving Uber, where people can put in 80 hours or more every week just to make ends meet in the ridiculously expensive San Francisco Bay Area, where Facebook is based.

Other nuggets from that Q&A include a question from no less than Sir Richard Branson of Virgin on Facebook’s Internet.org campaign, which aims to connect the developing world to the network:

In fact, Internet.org was a hot topic, with plenty of questions involving whether or not it was coming to regions like Europe and Canada. The answer is that Facebook wants to focus on the developing world, where not a lot of people are online yet, before it starts to really focus on more saturated areas.

And another from Shakira on how Facebook can be used for education in the developing world:

Meanwhile, he also answered a burning question: Does Facebook hurt our communications skills?

As Facebook takes on a greater and greater role in global communications, it’s good to see Mark Zuckerberg take a more active hand in talking to the community. It would just be nice to hear something other than the party line once in a while.

