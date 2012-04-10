Mark Zuckerberg Only Has 3 Public Photos Posted On His Instagram Account

Photo: screenshot

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has an Instagram account under the name Zuck.At least we’re pretty sure it’s his — the first picture is a closeup shot of his girlfriend Priscilla Chan.



The second is a picture of a MacBook Air keyboard. We have no idea why it’s there.

And the third is of a Lucozade energy drink with an advertisement for Spotify on it. That makes sense, given that Spotify was one of the first companies to integrate with the new Facebook OpenGraph platform last fall.

That last photo was posted 43 weeks ago — almost a year.

It’s certainly possible that Zuck was posting photos privately, or was using a different account. But his public activity was sure light.

