Mark Zuckerberg Gave A Great Answer To Someone On Facebook Who Asked Why He Donated $US25 Million To Fight Ebola

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with his wife Priscilla Chan, announced on Tuesday that they have committed a $US25 million grant towards helping fight ebola.

But when a Facebook user asked why Zuckerberg would commit his own money when the US has a GDP of $US17 trillion, Zuckerberg offered the following response:

I think we have a responsibility to help out wherever we see a need. One problem right now is that most people — including government leaders — don’t realise we’re at such a critical turning point. It’s easy to say Ebola is still small compared to other diseases or that it’s mostly in other countries and won’t affect us, but if we don’t get this under control soon, then it will spread and become an epidemic we have to deal with for decades to come. Spending $US25 million to help get this under control now is very little cost compared to all the lives it could save and all the billions of dollars of costs we’d have to spend fighting the disease if it spread much further.

Likely surprised by Zuckerberg’s response, the commenter goes on to ask the Facebook founder to “resuscitate” his Facebook group, which “used to have 470 members and 550 pics,” which just vanished one day, according to the man.

Here’s the full exchange:

Thanks to this tweet by James Hupp, where we first discovered this post.

