Mark Zuckerberg taught his digital butler a surprisingly complicated way to make his toast

Mark Zuckerberg, like many other people, enjoys eating toast for breakfast.

Unlike many other people, Zuckerberg has his toast prepared by a digital butler that he’s rigged to control his home.

The Facebook CEO made it his New Years’ resolution to build an artificial-intelligence smart-home system akin to what Tony Stark has in “Iron Man,” and he dished about his progress in an interview with The Verge.

The actual act of making the toast isn’t complicated (he’s attached an internet-connected device to the toaster that can turn it on), but he’s also cranking away on a system that decides when to make it based on his schedule.

In his own words:

“The real question, which is actually the more challenging AI problem, is when to make me toast. In the morning I’m writing all these emails, and I go for a run, and my meetings start at different times, and so I’ve built this whole thing which figures out from where I am — Am I out? Am I on a run? — when’s the right time to [make me toast] and then tell me. That still needs some work, but all the stuff is working.”

So, yes, Mark Zuckerberg lives a life where he pre-inserts bread into his toaster, goes off and does CEO stuff, and returns to the kitchen with perfectly prepared, warm toast to greet him.

But he still considers stealing thermostat control from his wife to be his smart-home’s biggest success.

Besides breakfast, Zuckerberg also talks to The Verge’s Casey Newton about his plans to connect the world and why augmented reality is a more distant future than VR — read the interview here.

