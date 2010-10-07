Mark Zuckerberg On "The Social Network": It (Basically) Doesn't Matter

Photo: Jason McELweenie via Flickr

Mark Zuckerberg spoke briefly with Mashable’s Ben Parr about “The Social Network.”Zuckerberg saw the good in the film. He thinks it could inspire people to start their own companies. He also says he gets “lots of messages” from people saying they’re interested in becoming computer science majors.



As for its effect on Facebook, Zuckerberg isn’t worried. He says, “We build products that 500 million people see…If 5 million people see a movie, it doesn’t really matter that much.”

