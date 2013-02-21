Mark Zuckerberg Says Sheryl Sandberg's Feminist Manifesto Is 'Radically Realistic'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is coming out with a new book, Lean In, which she describes as “sort of a feminist manifesto, but one that I hope inspires men as much as it inspires women.” She lays out some stark figures about women, and then challenges women to expect absolute equality in the workplace and at home.



Gayle Tzemach Lemmon wrote a great piece in the Atlantic today about the dilemma most women face — that they can either be a parent or a working woman — and how Sandberg offers a “radically realistic” alternative, that women can be both.

Sandberg posted the article on Facebook, and Mark Zuckerberg weighed in:

Photo: Facebook

