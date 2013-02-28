Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jack Dorsey And Other Techies Want More Kids To Learn How To Code

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Square founder Jack Dorsey, Tony Hsieh of Zappos, and singer will.i.am all realise the value in coding.That’s why they’re supporting Code.org’s efforts to bring more computer science classes to schools, and encourage students to learn how to code.



In Code.org’s latest film short film, “What most schools don’t teach,” Zuckerberg and other techies talk about their first programming experiences, and the need for more programmers.

“Our policy is literally to hire as many talented engineers as we can find,” Zuckerberg says in the video. “The whole limit in the system is just that there just aren’t enough people who are trained and have these skills today.”

Code.org, a non-profit organisation led by Ali and Hadi Partovi, hopes that the film will inspire young people to learn how to code.

“Enrollment rates in programming classes are low, but what is worse is that schools aren’t even teaching it, even though this is the fastest growing segment of jobs in the country,” Hadi Partovi told TechCrunch’s Colleen Taylor.

Nine out of 10 high schools don’t offer computer programming classes, according to Code.org. And only in nine states do coding classes actually count toward high school graduation maths or science requirements.

