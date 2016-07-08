MARK ZUCKERBERG: Live video of the Philando Castile shooting 'shines a light' on fear

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the 2013 TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

Mark Zuckerberg responded to the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, the aftermath of which was streamed live on Facebook

, by suggesting that the platform can “shine a light” on fear.

Police fired at Castile during a traffic stop in a Minnesota suburb Wednesday, and his fiance, Diamond Reynolds, started recording moments after he was shot.

“The images we’ve seen this week are graphic and heartbreaking, and they shine a light on the fear that millions of members of our community live with every day,” Zuckerberg writes.

Castile was a black man and his death follows a pattern of similar police encounters, including the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling in Louisiana less than a day before.

“While I hope we never have to see another video like Diamond’s, it reminds us why coming together to build a more open and connected world is so important — and how far we still have to go.”

Zuckerberg didn’t mention how the video was taken down for about an hour before it was reposted with a graphic content warning, due to what a spokesperson described as a “technical glitch,” or the overall ethical and policy issues that Live brings up for the company.

Facebook has removed sexual content and a live-stream of a killer encouraging violence, but has left a stream showing the shooting of Chicago man, Antonio Perkins, up on the site, with the similar “graphic” content warning that Reynolds’ video now contains.

“We do understand and recognise that there are unique challenges when it comes to content and safety for Live videos,” a spokesperson has previously told Business Insider after Facebook decided to remove a Live video. “It’s a serious responsibility, we work hard to strike the right balance between enabling expression while providing a safe and respectful experience.”

Here’s the full post from Zuckerberg:

