Mark Zuckerberg Rocked On 60 Minutes (And The Winklevosses Looked, Well, Pathetic)

Mark Zuckerberg just appeared on 60 Minutes. He talks about Facebook’s redesign, watching himself in the Social Network, and the Winklevoss twins. We’ve embedded the video below.



One thing that stands out, and seems to be spreading on Twitter: The Winklevosses come across poorly. It’s hard to feel bad for these guys since they got $65 million for coming up with a “medium idea” as Kara Swisher tells 60 Minutes.

Here’s part 1 of the interview:



Here’s part 2 of the interview:



