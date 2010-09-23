Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Richer Than Steve Jobs!

Here’s one we didn’t see coming: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now has a higher net worth than Apple CEO Steve Jobs, according to Forbes.



Facebook’s valuation has soared, while most of Jobs’ wealth is tied up in Disney — not Apple.

Forbes’ Steven Bertoni explains:

This year, Zuckerberg, 26, added $4.9 billion to his fortune–vaulting to #35 on the Forbes 400 with an estimated fortune of $6.9 billion. Why the jump? Recent private equity investments in Facebook valued the firm at around $23 billion–more than triple its 2009 value of $7 billion. Illiquid private shares in secondary markets point to an even richer valuation.

Jobs has a net worth of $6.1 billion–$1 billion higher than 2009–placing him at # 42 in the list of America’s richest. Still, he couldn’t keep up with Tech’s new whiz kid.

Jobs may be the face of Apple (a company he founded in 1976–8 years before Zuckerberg was born), but the majority of his money comes from his stake in Disney.

More at Forbes >

And don’t miss: Apple, Facebook, and Google Go to War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.