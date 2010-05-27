Mark Zuckerberg: Nobody Is Quitting Facebook Because Of Privacy Issues

Photo: deneyterrio

For all the uproar around Facebook’s privacy missteps, the company says it had no material impact on the number of people using the site.In a press conference to announce simpler privacy settings for the social network, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We’ve seen no meaningful change on the stats on any of that stuff,” in reference to people quitting the site.



He added, “Whenever we make a change, the net promoted score always goes down, immediately. Then eventually it will go to a higher place than before. After F8, our net promoter score went down. We thought it was because of the privacy issues. It turned out it wasn’t. It was because of changes to the News Feed.”

The “net promoted score” is a measure of brand, or how people think of Facebook. It’s like asking, would you recommend Facebook to a friend.

While Mark Zuckerberg stressed that he is taking the issue of privacy seriously, it seems apparent privacy issues did not cause any exodus from the site.

