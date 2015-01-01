Thousands Of Facebook Users Are Telling Mark Zuckerberg What He Should Do In 2015

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to decide what his new “personal challenge” for 2015 should be — and he’s accepting ideas from the public.

In a recent post to Facebook (via The Verge), Zuckerberg says he has “an idea” of what his next challenge should be, but that he’s “open” to more suggestions.

At the time of writing, more than 37,000 people have commented on the post with advice. The post also has more than 94,000 “Likes.”

Some ideas include taking a photograph each day, planting a tree for every new Facebook user that joins in 2015, and writing a poem every day and sharing it publicly.

Other suggestions were more Facebook-related instead of personal, such as adding a “Sorry” button so that people wouldn’t have to “Like” sad status updates.

Multiple people also advocated for a “Dislike” button, which Zuckerberg previously said wouldn’t add because he didn’t want to give users a means of shaming one another on the site.

One user joked that Zuckerberg should delete all users that send “Candy Crush” invites.

Here’s the full text of Zuckerberg’s post:

I’m crowdsourcing ideas for my next year’s personal challenge. For background, every year I take on a challenge to broaden my perspective and learn something about the world beyond my work at Facebook. In past years, some of my challenges have been: – Learning to speak Mandarin – Meeting one new person who doesn’t work at Facebook every day – Writing a thank you note each day to someone who made the world better – Being a vegetarian (or only eating meat if I killed the animal myself) – Wearing a tie every day At our last town hall Q&A, someone asked me what my challenge will be for the new year and I said I’d love ideas from our community. I have an idea of what my next challenge might be, but I’m open to more ideas before the new year officially begins. So share your ideas here!

