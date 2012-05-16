Mark Zuckerberg Never Imagined Facebook Would Become A Big Company

two years ago for a profile in the New Yorker. Zuckerberg told him about his first trip to Silicon Valley when he was 19. It was over college winter break in January 2004.



“I remember flying in, driving down 101 in a cab, and passing by all these tech companies like Yahoo,” Vargas recalls Zuckerberg saying. “I remember thinking, Maybe someday we’ll build a company. This probably isn’t it, but one day we will,” he said. “I see a lot of entrepreneurs who want to build a company, but I don’t think it starts with wanting to build a company. I think it starts with wanting to make a change in the world that you really care about, and I really think it’s only people who really care about what they’re doing who could ever do this.”

In 2005, just one year after Facebook was founded, Mark Zuckerberg’s still had a narrow vision for Facebook.

“I think Facebook is an online directory for colleges,” he said then. “If I want to get information about you, I just go to TheFacebook, type in your name, and it hopefully pulls up all the information I’d care to know about you.”

“I mean, I just really want to see everyone focus on college and make a really cool college directory product,” he told the interviewer. “There doesn’t necessarily have to be more…Part of making a difference and doing something cool is doing focusing intensely.”

Facebook and Zuckerberg have come a long way.

