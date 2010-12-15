Mark Zuckerberg Named Time's Person Of The Year

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is Time’s person of the year.



Zuckerberg gets the award for “For connecting more than half a billion people and mapping the social relations among them; for creating a new system of exchanging information; and for changing how we all live our lives,” says Time Magazine.

He beat out Julian Assange, the Tea Party, Hamid Karzi, and the Chilean Miners to win the honour.

