Mark Zuckerberg Meets Star-Struck Japanese Prime Minister

On a visit to Japan, Facebook CEO met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who turned out to be quite the fan of “The Social Network.”



Noda was fascinated by the Facebook founder and said that he felt odd meeting him after seeing the movie “The Social Network,” which is based on Zuckerberg’s life and the launch of Facebook.

Zuckerberg said laughing that the character in the movie was “very different” from what he’s actually like.



