Mark Zuckerberg meets Pope Francis in Rome, gives him miniature Facebook drone

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said one topic of discussion at the meeting was “how to use communication technologies to alleviate poverty, encourage a culture of encounter, and make a message of hope arrive, especially to those most in need.”

Zuckerberg gave the Pope a miniature model of Aquila, the solar-powered drone Facebook wants to use for beaming the internet to countries with no access.

The atmosphere appeared informal, with the chat taking place in the Santa Marta residence, the guest house in Vatican City where the pope lives.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s full Facebook post on the meeting:



While in Italy, Zuckerberg has also attended Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s wedding and met with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

