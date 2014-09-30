Mark Zuckerberg May Have Just Dropped $66M On This Stunning Hawaiian Beachfront Plantation

Kahuaina Plantation, Kaua’i, Hawaii.

A report in Pacific Business News speculates that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the latest tech magnate to buy a large slice of Hawaii.

Perhaps wishing to leave his Palo Alto renovation woes behind, Zuckerberg may be the new owner of the $357m Kahuaina Plantation, on the northeast coast of Kaua’i.

Picture: Google Earth

It’s pretty speculative. Pacific Business News said the plantation failed to sell back in 2011 for $67.5m. It went back on the market for $70 million this August and has been sold to Hawaii-based Kahuaina Holdings LLC, which was formed in July.

Neither the seller nor a Kahuaina Holdings representative were willing to comment on who the new owner is.

A brochure for the plantation sells it as, not surprisingly, a tropical paradise with nearly a full kilometre of white sand beach.

It has permits in place for 80 luxury homes and the 27 acres will support “organic crops including ginger, turmeric and papaya”. Another 105 acre property nearby was used for shoots on Pirates of the Caribbean, Tropic Thunder and Jurassic Park.

Zuckerberg is currently the 10th richest man in the world with an estimated worth of $34 billion. Larry Ellison, who spent $300m to own an entire island in Hawaii, is worth $50 billion, but Zuckerberg is gaining on him fast.

Travel + Leisure once rated Kaua’i Hawaii’s best island and it boasts daily non-stop flights to the US West Coast, including San Francisco.

