Mark Zuckerberg Just Announced A New Guiding Vision For Facebook -- 'Love The People We Serve'

Attoday’s big Facebook event, Mark Zuckerberg ended his speech with a personal story.

He said he was feeling “reflective” lately because Facebook is having its 10-year anniversary, it’s been 10 years since he met his wife, and he’s going to turn thirty soon.

He said he held a big meeting at Facebook and wanted to pass along a new guiding vision for the company.

“We want to build a culture of loving the people we serve,” he said.

This sounds corny, but the way he said it was endearing. It shows how much he’s matured, and changed in a very public way.

The basic idea is to take care of Facebook users, and treat them well.

When he first started Facebook in a dorm room, he wrote IMs that called Facebook users “dumb f–ks” for trusting him. Then, as he got older, and the site got bigger, he didn’t have quite as brazen an attitude, but he still pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable with people’s data.

Today, he introduced a new anonymous log in that lets people avoid sharing too much information with friends.

And on stage, he made the declaration that Facebook is all about taking care of its users.

Zuckerberg has gone from a punk in his dorm room to an emo adult, and it’s pretty cool to see.

