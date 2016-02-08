Mark Zuckerberg shows off his Mandarin skills to wish a healthy and prosperous Year of the Monkey

Screenshot Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg showed off his Mandarin Chinese skills in a video on his Facebook page Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Facebook’s CEO, who has been studying Mandarin for several years and has made several visits to China, wishes viewers “health and prosperity” in the Year of the Monkey. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan appear in the video with their 2-month old daughter Max, who Zuckerberg says recently received the Chinese name Chen Mingyu.

Facebook hosted several chefs from China over the weekend to celebrate the New Year and to showcase various different cuisines from the region, Zuckerberg says in the video (he notes that his favourite dish was the duck).

It’s not the first time that Zuckerberg has publicly demonstrated his Mandarin language skills. Facebook is currently blocked in mainland China, but the company has indicated that it hopes to eventually offer the service in China as part of its mission to connect the world.

Here’s the video of Zuckerberg and Chan’s Lunar New Year message in Mandarin (with subtitles):

