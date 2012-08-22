What Is The iGrill And Why Does Mark Zuckerberg Like It So Much?

Photo: Scott Beale

Over the weekend, Mark Zuckerberg posted a status update to his Facebook page showing his ‘like” for iDevice’s iGrill. Zuckerberg’s endorsement sent so much traffic to iGrill’s site that it crashed for two hours.



In his Facebook Post, Zuckerberg said, “I updated my grilling app, iGrill, today and it now has Facebook integration that lets you see what other people are grilling right now around the world. Awesome. I’m making a Fred’s steak.”

In case you aren’t familiar, iGrill is a wireless thermometer and app combination that makes sure your meat is the perfect temperature.

iGrill recently update added Facebook integration, which now lets users view maps of other people grilling around the world through Facebook.

iGrill’s Bluetooth thermometer can stretch an impressive 200-feet and the app supports a kitchen timer, cooking time remaining feature, and more.

The iGrill has also been sold in Apple’s Retail Store for some time.

Grab one before the end of the summer for $79.95.

